Detroit offers free health screenings, vaccines at weekend block party

The Detroit Health Department is hosting its second annual block party with free health screenings and vaccines this weekend.

The party will be held rain or shine from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on John R Street adjacent to the health department, 100 Mack Avenue. The theme is "fall into good health."

Also Saturday, the Blackhealthmovement, a nonprofit dedicated to improving health through exercise, will host its third annual Detroit Fitness Festival from 9 a.m. to noon at the Corner Ballpark in Detroit.

“We are inviting all Detroiters to have some fun and join us at the biggest, healthiest Block Party in Detroit,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “We want to take this opportunity to invite everyone to get reacquainted with all the services the Detroit Health Department offers to promote healthy living."

During the block party, vaccines for all ages will be available, reproductive health testing, free health screenings, giveaways, free food and smoke detectors will be provided on a first-come first-served basis. There will also be a live DJ, dancing and family fun, said Razo.

The event also will be promoted by CeaseFire Detroit, a community-based violence prevention initiative. The Detroit Health Department is also teaming up with other community partners to produce an event that will be even bigger than last year, with more providers offering healthcare products and services.

For more information, visit www.detroitmi.gov/health and click here to pre-register for the event.

