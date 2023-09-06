Reward up to $2,500 offered to locate missing Detroit girl, 12

The Detroit News

Detroit — A reward is being offered for tips to locate a 12-year-old Detroit girl who has been missing for 12 days.

Arleyah Mullen left her home on the city’s west side without permission on Aug. 25, said police.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to finding her.

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 103 pounds. It wasn’t known what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or to submit a tip through its website.

Tips may be made anonymously.