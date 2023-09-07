Detroit People Mover to close Monday, Tuesday for maintenance work

The Detroit People Mover will close Monday and Tuesday to enable crews to perform noise reduction work, officials said.

Crews will smooth the tracks of the automated, downtown Detroit elevated monorail system in time for the North American International Auto Show, officials with the Detroit Transportation Corporation said. The corporation owns and operates the People Mover.

They said the process is known as rail grinding.

"The equipment is hoisted onto the guideway," DTC General Manager Robert Cramer said in a statement. "It will make calibrations along the track to ensure that the rail is corrected and restored. We expect passengers and pedestrians will appreciate the difference — a quieter ride that will be a noticeable change."

Regular service will resume Wednesday for visitors to the auto show’s Media and Technology Days, officials said.

They also said the People Mover will begin service one hour earlier on the weekends and remain open one hour later on Sundays until the end of the show on Sept. 24.

Opening in July 1987, the People Mover has 2.9 miles of continuously welded steel rail track and 13 passenger stations. The fare is 75 cents and free for children ages five and under.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez