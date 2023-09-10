State police probe shooting after illegal drag racing event on I-94 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting after an illegal drag racing event on Interstate 94 early Sunday.

According to a tweet from the Michigan State Police Second District, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old Detroit woman said she was leaving the drag racing event with her friend and a male who drove a black Charger.

While they were on the freeway traveling westbound near Mount Elliott in Detroit, they were shot at by a passing car that may have been orange.

The 28-year-old women was transported to a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries. Her friends are unknown and did not stay on the scene. “If anyone witnessed this event we are asking them to call Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK-UP. This is another reminder that illegal events, such as drag racing, can lead to gun violence," said Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police Second District in a tweet Sunday.

According to state police, two other gunshot victims were in local hospitals Sunday morning, but were not involved in the freeway shooting incident.

