Detroit appoints first director of urban agriculture to work as liaison to city farms

Detroit ― Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday introduced Detroit's first director of urban agriculture who will work as a liaison to urban farmers and help shape city policy.

Tepfirah Rushdan, 43, is a longtime community farming activist and resident of the city's Greenacres neighborhood. The co-director of Keep Growing Detroit Farm in Eastern Market who also sits on the Detroit Food Policy Council said she'll "be working for" the city's urban farms, and one of her first priorities will be helping to streamline some processes.

"I literally stand on the shoulders of giants who pushed to get land access through the city and helping people through that land purchase process, to get permitted and I'm just so happy we have our foot in the door to get this work done," Rushdan said at a press conference Monday at the Eastern Market farm.

Rushdan previously served as director of Urban Agriculture for The Greening of Detroit. She's a board advisor to several community projects and established the Black Farmer Land Fund, which provides urban farmers with capital infusions for land and infrastructure.

Duggan said the city has seen an "evolution" in urban agriculture and appointing a director was the "natural next step." There are 2,029 gardens and farms believed to be operating in Detroit, including 1,433 family, 383 community, 120 school and 93 market gardens or farms, according to a 2021 estimate by the nonprofit Keep Growing Detroit.

"We probably should have done this sooner, but now, she is not speaking truth to power she is the power," Duggan said. "It makes all the difference to be in the government department rather than looking for who in the city department can support."

With Rushdan's appointment, Detroit joins Atlanta, Philadephia, Boston and Washington D.C., in hiring a director of urban agriculture. Her salary is $112,000 a year.

The new position evolved from a series of meetings Duggan held with local farmers as part of the process of developing his Land Value Tax Plan, which he went into detail late last month.

Under the proposal, Detroit's operating millage for homeowners would be slashed by 70%. Taxes on empty land, meanwhile, would more than double, from 85 mills to 189 mills, so owners of abandoned buildings, vacant land, and underbuilt property would be encouraged to develop. The proposal seeks to cut homeowners' property taxes while protecting side lots and community land uses such as urban farms from seeing any tax increases.

Duggan said when he was elected as mayor a decade ago, there were more than 45,000 abandoned homes. Today, he said, 25,000 have been knocked down, 15,000 have been fixed and 5,000 abandoned homes will be eliminated in 18 months.

"While we were busy dealing with houses, there were a lot of people questioning, 'What are we going to be doing with the vacant land?'" Duggan said. "I knew I wanted to keep the urban farm movement progressing but until I actually started sitting down, listening to the difficulties farmers were having with the city, I realized we're in the business of permitting buildings, but it's been 150 years since we encouraged farming."

Challenges include farmers not knowing how to acquire land from the city or land bank, and being unsure about what permits are needed. Some city inspectors are sometimes not certain what should be inspected.

"I was supportive of urban farming, but our bureaucracy wasn't supportive," Duggan added. "The land bank has about 60,000 vacant parcels, private owners have about 30,000 vacant parcels and there will be a huge need for urban farmers to manage and put this land to good use for decades to come."

The state's largest city is one of the most well-known food deserts in the nation and last summer, became the nation's capital for urban farming. In June 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture opened its first service center for urban agriculture in Detroit with hubs that connect farmers to federal resources like emergency assistance, conservation programs, credit and loan programs. Neighborhoods such as Brightmoor are directly seeing an impact.

Brad Dick, Detroit's COO who grew up on farms out of state, said Rushdan was unanimously chosen after speaking up on behalf of farmers during the drafting of the Land Value Tax Plan.

Detroit City Councilmen Scott Benson and Fred Durhal III also praised the appointment during the press conference alongside Rushdan's co-workers, allies, other urban farmers and friends who celebrated her success among flowers and bees.

"I look forward to seeing how we tie in the future," said Benson, who represents District 3. "Can we do curbside composting like other municipalities and what can we do to prioritize agricultural uses for vacant, blighted land and how do we tie that all into producing healthy, safe food in our neighborhoods for our stores and restaurants?"

Kathryn Underwood worked for the city in urban agriculture policy for more than 30 years. She said her proudest moment was in 2013 when the city passed the Urban Agriculture Ordinance. A decade later, the city's appointment of a director is a "long time coming," she said.

Rushdan "works tirelessly. She has done it all. She has knowledge about growing, harvesting, planting, soil health and the concerns of Detroiters with regard to lead in the soil and how to deal with that. She knows about building raised beds, garden design, composting, taking crops to market, dealing with the city and land bank," said Underwood, who has been retired for the last two years. "She also taught gardeners as part of the Urban Roots Program, which also focused on building community and empowering the community and that is the core of who Te is."

Rushdan said she has a list of priorities. Tuesday, she will meet with Tammy Daniels, CEO of the Detroit Land Bank Authority, and then Detroit's Building Director David Bell to arrange a streamlining process.

"Land purchasing itself can take a long time, as well as vetting people purchasing the land," she said. "It can be up to two years and then it leads to more back and forth with BSEED (The Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department) to access permitting," she said. "After that, I'd like to explore establishing an advisory committee."

Rushdan does not manage a team, but rather will have to work with every city department necessary to problem solve, the mayor said. Her peers said she's the best candidate for the heavy task ahead.

"We hope to change this shameful situation that we have seeing economic dollars leaving our community any time we go to buy food," said Malik Yakini, executive director of Detroit Black Community Food Security Network. "People all across the country and the world are looking at Detroit. The movement is growing and we know Tepfirah will steward us with rooted in fair justice and equity. We are building food sovereignty."

