Julie Baumer, seen in this July 20, 2015 file photo, spent four years in prison until a judge tossed aside a child abuse conviction issued after doctors and prosecutors mistakenly blamed her nephew’s head injuries on shaken-baby trauma. Baumer could get more than $200,000. But Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office has been opposing her request in the Court of Claims. (Photo: Paul Sancya / AP, file)

Mount Clemens – A Detroit-area woman who was exonerated of child abuse after more than four years in prison has cleared a hurdle as she tries to get compensation from the state.

Julie Baumer could get more than $200,000. But Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office has been opposing her request in the Court of Claims.

The state says Baumer doesn’t qualify for compensation because her conviction in Macomb County was overturned due to a poor legal defense, not new evidence. But in a March 7 decision, Judge Michael Talbot said her claim remains alive.

Baumer was accused of abusing a nephew. After her conviction was overturned in 2009, she was acquitted at a second trial. Experts who didn’t testify at the first trial said the injuries weren’t caused by blunt trauma.

