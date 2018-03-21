Get ready for the 20th annual “Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser to benefit Michigan Special Olympics on March 29.. (Photo: Sterling Heights Police)

"Cops and Lobsters" returns for the 20th annual fundraiser to benefit Michigan Special Olympics next week.

Sterling Heights police officers and the Lakeside Red Lobster are teaming up for the fundraiser at 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 29. Officers, clerical staff and city employees will serve as wait staff and seek donations for Michigan Special Olympics.

“Last year, over 15 officers volunteered and raised nearly $6,000.00 for Special Olympics,” Sterling Heights police Sgt. Dave Allen said. “The goal this year is to clear the $10,000 barrier.”

The funds raised for Michigan Special Olympics will be used to help Special Olympic athletes attend Michigan Summer Special Olympics and Michigan Winter Special Olympics, Allen said.



The Lakeside Red Lobster is located at 13800 Hall Road. Organizers still are seeking volunteers. To volunteer, call Allen at (586) 446-2992.

Get ready for the 20th annual 'Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser to benefit Michigan Special Olympics on March 29.. (Photo: Sterling Heights Police Department)

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2FRUCwz