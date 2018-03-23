A Bruce Township woman is facing charges after Michigan State Police allege she attacked another person with a knife then fled troopers early Friday.

Metro North Post troopers were called to the 11000 block of Cascade Circle after a 38-year-old man reported the woman cut him, investigators said in a statement.

The woman “started yelling and accusing him of stealing her medication” and grabbed a weapon, according to the release.

The victim holed up in a locked bedroom, but the woman hit the door and threatened to stab and kill him, state police said.

She fled the scene. Troopers spotted her parked in a van outside.

Despite their orders to get out, she refused, prompting troopers to shatter the window, authorities said.

The 38-year-old then tried to drive off, hitting a parked car.

“Troopers then deployed their OC Spray, which was not effective, and their Taser to get her to stop holding on to the steering wheel and other parts of the interior of the van,” officials wrote.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested and held at the Macomb County Jail.

Details from the investigation are expected to be presented to the county prosecutor’s office for review.

