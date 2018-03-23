Buy Photo Macomb County Sheriff (Photo: The Detroit News, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Mount Clemens, officials said.

The crash happened about 7:50 a.m. in the area of Cass Avenue and South Rose Street, they said.

The pedestrian, a woman, was struck by a maroon minivan, police said. Sheis at an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials said there are no other injuries and the minivan's driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials for Prevail Academy, a charter school near where the crash happened, said the victim was one of its teachers.

"During school arrival this morning there was a pedestrian accident involving a Prevail Academy teacher who was assisting with morning arrival," Leah Nixon, a spokeswoman for the school, said in an email. "At this time, I do not have further details I can share about the situation.

"The incident has left everyone shaken up, and we are deeply saddened that our friend and colleague was in harm’s way this morning," Nixon said. "We’re keeping her in our prayers, and we ask our community to do the same."

