Mount Clemens — Police used justifiable force during an incident in which a 29-year-old Detroit man and a St. Clair Shores police dog were shot to death, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said Wednesday.

Theoddeus Gray was killed in a shootout with police Nov. 4 outside the Lakeland Manor banquet hall in St. Clair Shores, according to authorities.

St. Clair Shores Police turned the investigation into the officer-involved shooting to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

St. Clair Shores Police had said officers responded to reports of a man outside a banquet hall on Harper Avenue near 11 Mile just before 6:30 p.m. About 70 people were inside the hall at the time, according to authorities.

The armed suspect allegedly ignored multiple commands from officers and fled the scene.

Axe, a police dog, was used to track the suspect, who shot the dog with a handgun, police said. Officers returned fire, striking the man, they said.

The shooter and the K-9 officer died later, police said.

Gray had a previous conviction on drug charges in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He served two years in prison and was released in May 2015, the department said.

