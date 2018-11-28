Sheriff: St. Clair Shores cops' use of force justified in fatal shooting of man who killed K-9
Mount Clemens — Police used justifiable force during an incident in which a 29-year-old Detroit man and a St. Clair Shores police dog were shot to death, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said Wednesday.
Theoddeus Gray was killed in a shootout with police Nov. 4 outside the Lakeland Manor banquet hall in St. Clair Shores, according to authorities.
St. Clair Shores Police turned the investigation into the officer-involved shooting to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
St. Clair Shores Police had said officers responded to reports of a man outside a banquet hall on Harper Avenue near 11 Mile just before 6:30 p.m. About 70 people were inside the hall at the time, according to authorities.
The armed suspect allegedly ignored multiple commands from officers and fled the scene.
Axe, a police dog, was used to track the suspect, who shot the dog with a handgun, police said. Officers returned fire, striking the man, they said.
The shooter and the K-9 officer died later, police said.
Gray had a previous conviction on drug charges in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He served two years in prison and was released in May 2015, the department said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs