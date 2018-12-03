Buy Photo File (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Clinton Township – A sinkhole has closed off traffic in both directions on 15 Mile at Harper in Clinton Township.

The Macomb County Department of Roads shared news of the closure via its social media channels, and an officer at the Clinton Township Police Department confirmed it.

When the hole formed and how long it will take to repair were not immediately known.

Clinton Township Public Works could not immediately be reached.

