Anchor Bay School District canceled classes Tuesday district-wide in response to a threat made to Anchor Bay High School, the district announced.

In a brief statement, the district did not detail the nature of the threat but said it notified parents and students of the possible danger Tuesday morning via the OK2Say website, which allows people to report threats digitally.

OK2Say launched in 2014 as a warning system for schools statewide. It allows students to confidentially relay reports to the state by calling (855) 565-2729; texting 652729; emailing ok2say@mi.gov; going to ok2say.com; or using the OK2SAY Mobile app.

Trained technicians at Michigan State Police screen and forward details to local law enforcement, schools and local community mental health organizations or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In February, OK2Say received some 100 reports of school threats. That was the same month as the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.

Anchor Bay School District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

