For the second consecutive day, Macomb County's Anchor Bay Public Schools are closed as police investigate a threat to Anchor Bay High School, the district announced.

"Police have been working throughout the night to complete the necessary steps in their investigation," an announcement on the district's Facebook page read early Wednesday morning. "We support the work they are doing and will remain closed today, December 5th until their extensive protocols have been finalized."

More information will be released Wednesday afternoon, the announcement said.

Officials learned of the threat via the OK2Say app, which allows people to report threats anonymously and digitally.

Trained technicians at Michigan State Police screen and forward details to local law enforcement, schools and local community mental health organizations or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

