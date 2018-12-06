Investigators said the youths assaulted and carjacked the driver on Charles R. Street near Gratiot about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Seth Wenig / AP, file)

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly attacking an Uber driver in Eastpointe this week, police said.

Investigators said the youths assaulted and carjacked the driver on Charles R. Street near Gratiot about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After assistance from Warren and Roseville police as well as other authorities, "we were able to track them to a home in Warren, where all three were arrested without incident," city police said in a statement.

The three teens were scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday. Other details were not released.

