Rajendra Bothra (Photo: The Pain Center)

Detroit — Six doctors were charged in an unsealed indictment Thursday with cheating Medicare and Medicaid out of almost $500 million and fueling the nation's opioid epidemic by illegally prescribing more than 13 million doses of prescription pain medication.

The dollars and drugs involved make the alleged health care fraud conspiracy one of the largest in Michigan history, and one of the largest nationwide.

The scheme was focused within three pain clinics in Macomb County. They are The Pain Center USA in Warren and Eastpointe, and Interventional Pain Center in Warren.

The three clinics were owned and operated by Dr. Rajendra Bothra, 77, of Bloomfield Hills, a surgeon, humanitarian and politician. In 1999, Bothra was presented with the highest civilian honor bestowed in India, known as the Padmashri.

Bothra was cited for humanitarian efforts in India, which included educating people about AIDS, the dangers of tobacco and alcohol, and fundraising efforts for medical equipment.

Bothra's clinics "sought to bill insurance companies for the maximum number of services and procedures possible with no regard to the patients’ needs," prosecutors alleged.

“The damage that opioid distribution has done to our community and to the United States as a whole has been devastating,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement Thursday. “Healthcare professionals who prey on patients who are addicted to opioids in order to line their pockets is particularly egregious."

The other doctors charged are:

• Dr. Eric Backos, 65, of Bloomfield Hills.

• Dr. Ganiu Edu, 50, of Southfield.

• Dr. David Lewis, 41, of Detroit.

• Dr. Christopher Russo, 50, of Birmingham.

• Dr. Ronald Kufner, 68, of Ada.

The doctors all worked in various capacities at Bothra's clinics and lured patients there by prescribing opioids, the indictment alleges.

After arriving at the clinics, patients received the pain medications and were forced to undergo treatments that included injections, according to the government.

Clockwise from left: Dr. Ganiu Edu, Dr. Eric Backos, Dr. David Lewis and Dr. Ronald Kufner (Photo: Handout)

All six are in custody and are expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. today.

The 56-count indictment charges the six doctors with health-care fraud conspiracy, a 10-year felony, multiple counts of aiding and abetting health-care fraud and drug crimes.

The scheme started in January 2013 and continued until last month and involved charging Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan for medically unnecessary services and equipment, the indictment alleges.

The conspiracy cost Medicare more than $182.5 million, $272.6 million to Medicaid and $9.2 million to Blue Cross/Blue Shield, according to the indictment.

The doctors also were responsible for prescribing 13,217,987 doses of opioids, including OxyContin, Vicodin, hydrocodone and Percocet, the government alleges.

“Physicians who engage in the illegal and negligent prescribing of controlled substance in order to unjustly enrich themselves of taxpayer dollars will be held accountable” said Lamont Pugh III, special agent in charge, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

Dr. Frank Patino, 63, of Woodhaven is awaiting trial in one of the largest health care fraud cases in U.S. history. (Photo: Facebook)

The alleged conspiracy is the third totaling more than $100 million in recent years in Metro Detroit.

Dr. Frank Patino of Woodhaven was charged in June and accused of orchestrating a $112 million health-care fraud.

Prosecutors, court records and social-media posts portray Patino as a conniving crook with lies as big as his biceps, an alligator-wrestling, steroid-buying, frequently shirtless fraudster who spent ill-gotten gains on mixed martial arts fighters and a vanity diet program.

Patino is jailed while awaiting trial.

The Patino case is linked to an investigation involving a $200 million scheme and businessman Mashiyat Rashid of West Bloomfield Township. Prosecutors say Rashid spent his share of the scheme on a $7 million Franklin mansion, courtside NBA tickets, a Lamborghini, Hermes clothes and rare watches.

Federal prosecutors Monday flashed the cash, supercars and super bank accounts of Mashiyat Rashid, 37, of West Bloomfield Township, the accused architect of a $132 million health-care fraud scheme in a bid to keep him behind bars. (Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office)

The Rashid scheme distributed 6.6 million doses of controlled substances, federal authorities said.

During the Rashid investigation, federal agents have seized more than $21 million worth of cash and real estate and want Rashid's mansion forfeited to the government.

Rashid struck a plea deal with prosecutors in October

rsnell@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2486

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2018/12/06/feds-allege-six-detroit-area-doctors-fueled-opioid-crisis-health-care-fraud-conspiracy/2225239002/