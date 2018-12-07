Armada High School (Photo: Armada Area Schools)

Armada — An Armada High School student has been barred from campus for making a potential threat on social media, officials said Friday.

The district said Michigan State Police contacted school administration about the threat made on Snapchat at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies visited the student's home and conducted an investigation. They deemed the threat to be not credible, according to Armada Area Schools officials.

However, the district has stepped up security and there is increased police presence at the high school as a precautionary measure, they added.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2018/12/07/armada-high-school-threat-investigated/2237949002/