Eastpointe — Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired off multiple gunshots, one striking a building occupied by officers, Friday in Eastpointe.

At 5:30 p.m., Eastpointe officers were dispatched to the area of Owens and Gratiot on reports of a man outside of a residence with a gun.

When they arrived, the officers did not see a man in the described location and entered a nearby business to investigate.

The officers then heard multiple shots, one of which broke out a window in the business where the officers were standing, officials said.

Eastpointe police said it's unknown if the suspect was intentionally shooting at the police officers. They believe the shooter may have gotten into a vehicle and fled.

Roseville police and Michigan State Police responded to the scene. The State Police released a K-9 unit and attempted to track the suspect but were unsuccessful, they said.

