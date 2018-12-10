Stanford (Photo: Eastpointe Police Department)

Eastpointe — An Eastpointe man has been charged for firing a gun multiple times and striking a building occupied by police Friday, officials said.

Deon Deonte Stanford, 20, was arraigned Monday in 38th District Court. He was charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, each a 10-year felony, one count of discharging a firearm at or in a building, a 10-year felony, and felony firearm possession, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

A judge ordered him to be held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled his next court hearing for Dec. 18.

Police said officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report about a disturbance in the area of Owens and Gratiot Avenue near Stephens Road involving a man with a gun outside of a residence.

Officers arrived and found the suspect had fled the scene. The officers entered a nearby business to investigate. While inside, they heard multiple shots, one of which broke out a window in the business where they were standing, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Roseville police and Michigan State Police responded to the scene. The State Police released a K-9 unit and attempted to track the suspect but were unsuccessful, they said.

Investigators determined Stanford was a person of interest in the shooting and began a search for him. Police arrested Stanford on Saturday, officials said.

