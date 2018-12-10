Jonathan Doney (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

Roseville — A Kentucky couple has been charged with breaking and entering into a Roseville home while two young girls were home Friday, officials said.

Jonathan Doney, 31, and his wife, Robin Doney, 33, both of London, Kentucky, have been each charged in 39th District Court with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony, according to Roseville police.

A magistrate ordered each of the two held on $50,000 bonds and set their next court hearing for Dec. 19.

Police accuse the Doneys of forcing their way through the front door of a home in the 28000 block of Victor near Gratiot Avenue and Utica Road at about 11:30 a.m. last Friday.

Robin Doney (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

At the time, two girls, ages 13 and 15, were in the home, according to authorities.

Both suspects were armed with pocket knives and demanded the girls turn over any valuables, officials said. When the girls weren't able to provide them with any, the couple ordered the teens into the bathroom and closed the door.

Police said the suspects then ransacked the home and left with some household electronics and a cellphone.

After the suspects left, the girls ran from the house, authorities said.

A neighbor saw the suspects loading up a light-blue Jeep Cherokee with the stolen items and called police, officials said.

Detectives later were able to track down the suspects to a home in Flint and arrested them with the help of Michigan State Police troopers, they said. Police also recovered the items stolen from the home on Victor.

Investigators also learned the suspects knew the victims who owned the Roseville home through a business the victims also own.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2018/12/10/kentucky-couple-charged-roseville-home-invasion/2267132002/