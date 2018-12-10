Holiday shopping apparently was too stressful for one customer at a Sterling Heights Walmart. (Photo: Elise Amendola / AP, file)

Holiday shopping apparently was too stressful for one customer at a Sterling Heights Walmart.

A shopper had been standing in a line for layaway items at the store near 14 Mile and Van Dyke on Monday night. The queue apparently too long, the customer started scuffling with workers, police said.

Officers were called to the scene. The customer, not identified by gender or name, was arrested.

Despite reports the retailer was evacuated after a shooting threat, police said no guns were involved and the store remained open while shoppers were cleared from the area where officers were investigating.

Walmart representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

