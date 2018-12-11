Buy Photo The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says parents should make sure that kids are current on chickenpox vaccinations. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two Macomb County high school students have been diagnosed with chickenpox, the Macomb County Health Department said Tuesday.

The two students attend Lake Shore High School on 13 Mile in St. Clair Shores.

"Although chickenpox is usually a mild illness, it may cause serious illness in some children," said Kevin Lokar, Macomb County medical director.

The school said protective measures have been taken following the diagnoses.

"The classrooms and areas that these two students utilize have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected," said Janelle Bross, Lake Shore High School principal. "As a result of these diagnoses and in collaboration with the MCHD, we are reviewing all student vaccination records and waivers."

Chickenpox is a vaccine-preventable disease for children who are 12 months or older. Symptoms can appear between 14 to 16 days after exposure.

The viral infection causes a blister-like rash, itching, tiredness and fever. The rash first appears on the stomach, back and face, and can spread over the entire body, causing between 250 and 500 itchy blisters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If more cases of chickenpox are diagnosed in the school, it may be necessary to exclude children who are not vaccinated for an extended period of time, officials said.

