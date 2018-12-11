Police: Man used ladder to peep on woman, 22
Chesterfield Township — Police in Chesterfield Township are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man accused of using a ladder to peep on a 22-year-old woman as she changed on the second floor of her home last week.
The peeping Tom incident took place about 9 p.m. Dec. 4, at the woman's home, in the area of 21 Mile and Anchor Drive.
Police say the woman was changing, in her upstairs bedroom, when she noticed a man "peering in on her."
The man, police later discovered, had used a ladder that was outside the family home to gain access to his position.
When the victim and the suspect made eye contact, he gestured to her to open the window.
Sgt. Kenneth Anderson said the victim immediately called police.
Officers, including a K-9 unit, arrived at the scene, but all were unable to find the suspect.
