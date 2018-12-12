A Center Line police officer has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Hazel Park, authorities said Wednesday.

A 35-year-old resident told police that she had been assaulted Nov. 10 after spending time with a friend, who is dating the officer, at their home, investigators said in a statement.

She alleges the officer, identified as George Andrew Tackett, drove the woman home, entered uninvited, sexually assaulted her and left, according to the release.

The woman told friends, sought a medical exam and filed a report with Hazel Park police, telling investigators she believed Tackett worked for the Center Line Public Safety Department, city officials said.

Hazel Park police interviewed him and alerted the officer's superiors on Nov. 29 about the criminal investigation, said Paul Myszenski, Center Line public safety director. Tackett, 35, of Warren, who had been on the force for about a year, immediately was placed on paid administrative leave, he added.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and issued a warrant for first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies, police said.

Tackett was arraigned Wednesday in 43rd District Court. Bond was set at $250,000. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 20.

