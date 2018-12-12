Buy Photo A 17-year-old male from Detroit was killed late Tuesday night in a shooting in the Macomb County suburb of Roseville, police said. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Roseville — A 17-year-old male from Detroit was killed late Tuesday in a shooting in Roseville, police said.

It was about 10:40 p.m. when shots were fired in the area of 12 Mile and Pinehurst, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the victim on the sidewalk, shot.

After being transported to an area hospital, the teen died.

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who was seen fleeing the shooting scene on foot. They describe him as a black male in his early 20s, 6 feet tall. He wore all black and was last seen running westbound on 12 Mile.

Roseville police ask that anyone with information on the fatal shooting call its front desk and share what they know at (586) 447-4484.

