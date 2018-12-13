Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police released a man arrested after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Roseville this week, investigators said Thursday.

The 21-year-old Utica man had been arrested following the teen's death Tuesday. The search was conducted at a Utica apartment less than 24 hours after the shooting, which was reported near 12 Mile and Pinehurst in Roseville.

The man had been held at the Police Department and was released after further interviews and follow-up investigations, Deputy Police Chief Donald Glandon said in a statement.

"The individual has outstanding warrants on unrelated charges," the release said. "Roseville P.D. will be contacting the other jurisdictions."

Roseville police are seeking tips in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (586) 447-4493 or (586) 447-4484.

