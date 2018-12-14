Michael Boshell, 48, was on parole for bank robbery when he made threat Wednesday. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

One Macomb County man's wish to have authorities send holiday greetings to his brothers behind bars also landed him in jail, county officials said Friday.

Michael Boshell allegedly called the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, gave his name and mentioned his incarcerated siblings, Jeremy and Jeremiah.

The Associated Press reported earlier this year that they were both at the same jail for charges related to the deaths of their significant others.

In his phone call this week, Boshell supposedly said "if someone did not tell his brothers Merry Christmas he would shoot deputies with a long gun," according to the release.

Though he hung up, the call was retrieved and turned over to investigators, who identified the 48-year-old, now on parole for bank robbery, as the caller, county officials said.

Jeremiah James Boshell, 39, has been accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2016. Joshua Boshell, 40, was arraigned in March in the shooting death of his wife, the AP reported.

The pair remain at the county jail awaiting sentencing, the sheriff's office said in a Friday statement.

Michael Boshell was found outside his Mount Clemens home and arrested by members of both the Macomb County Sheriff’s SET unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team for a parole violation.

In an interview with investigators, Boshell "stated that he did not wish to harm law enforcement and should have mailed a Christmas card to his brothers," authorities said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office issued a one count felony warrant for false report or threat of terrorism.

Boshell was arraigned Friday at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township. He was given a $25,000 bond and GPS tether requirement if released. His next court date is Jan. 2.

