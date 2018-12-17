Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Roseville – Authorities say a woman has died after reportedly trying to save her 4-year-old grandson from an apartment fire in suburban Detroit.

Crews responded Sunday to the fire at Macomb Manor in Roseville.

Lachesha Cannon, who lives in the apartment complex, told The Macomb Daily she heard a child screaming “fire, fire” and looked outside to see flames coming from a first-floor unit. She says the grandmother, who used a wheelchair, was “crawling on the ground trying to push him outside.”

Roseville Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Adams said the woman succumbed to thick smoke. He says the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and was expected to recover.

On Monday, Roseville Fire Marshal Brian Kanigowski told The Detroit News that a task force of the Roseville fire and police departments, along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will investigate the "cause and origin" of the fire. Investigators would return to the scene Monday to learn more, he said, but the early belief on the fire's cause is "heading in the direction of accidental."

No additional details on the woman's age or identity were immediately released.

Several other apartments were damaged.

