A driver crashed through an entrance Tuesday at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, Michigan State Police said.

“Just a medical situation where the driver could not stop his vehicle and crashed into the gate,” said Lt. Cal Hart, MSP Metro North Assistant Post commander. “Not purposeful, but we have our inspectors on the scene checking it out.”

Details on the motorist were not yet available.

Base officials said the incident closed the main gate at Hall Road and Jefferson Highway.

"There is no indication this event is related to earlier reports of a threat to the base," representatives said in a statement.

The incident follows reports from MSP that Selfridge received threats to "shoot up" the site on Sunday.

Authorities arrested the suspect, an ex-worker at the base, and seized more than 70 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. He is charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

