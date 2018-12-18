Ex-worker charged with making terror threat against Selfridge base
A person who had worked at Selfridge National Guard Base has been charged with making threats to "shoot up" the base, Michigan State Police said Monday night.
The warnings to "shoot up personnel and the base" were issued Sunday, police said.
"The Michigan State Police were able to positively identify the subject and learned he was a resident of Harrison Township," MSP said in a statement late Monday. "The suspect had worked at Selfridge Air National Guard Base until last week."
The motive behind the threats was unknown, police said.
The suspect, whom police did not identify by gender or name, was arrested without incident. Detectives executing a search warrant at a Harrison Township residence seized more than 70 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the release said.
The suspect was charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, during arraignment in 41B District Court in Clinton Township and received bond.
