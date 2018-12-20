Buy Photo Tanaya Lewis appears in a Warren courtroom for a probable cause conference in September with her attorney, Mark Brown, middle. Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Bill Cataldo is on the left. (Photo: Oralander Brand-Williams, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Warren student was found competent Thursday to stand trial in the stabbing death of a classmate.

Tanaya Lewis, 17, was found mentally competent by 37th District Court Judge Matthew Sabaugh in the stabbing death of Danya Gibson,16, at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

A preliminary examination was set for Feb. 15.

Lewis is accused stabbing Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School on as 20 horrified students and a teacher were in the room, police said. Gibson was stabbed twice in the chest with a straight-edge kitchen knife; one blow struck the teen in the heart, police said.

Gibson was described as a straight-A students and member of the high school cross-country team.

Lewis reportedly was a former friend, classmate and alleged romantic rival of Gibson's.

During her arraignment on Sept. 14, an investigator said Lewis smiled and laughed as she chased Gibson before stabbing her with a kitchen knife.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to life behind bars.

