Teen found competent to stand trial in stabbing at Warren school
A Warren student was found competent Thursday to stand trial in the stabbing death of a classmate.
Tanaya Lewis, 17, was found mentally competent by 37th District Court Judge Matthew Sabaugh in the stabbing death of Danya Gibson,16, at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.
A preliminary examination was set for Feb. 15.
Lewis is accused stabbing Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School on as 20 horrified students and a teacher were in the room, police said. Gibson was stabbed twice in the chest with a straight-edge kitchen knife; one blow struck the teen in the heart, police said.
Gibson was described as a straight-A students and member of the high school cross-country team.
Lewis reportedly was a former friend, classmate and alleged romantic rival of Gibson's.
During her arraignment on Sept. 14, an investigator said Lewis smiled and laughed as she chased Gibson before stabbing her with a kitchen knife.
If convicted, Lewis faces up to life behind bars.
