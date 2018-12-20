Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Warren — A welfare check Wednesday night on a 68-year-old Warren woman ended in the discovery of her death and a man's arrest in Ohio, police said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said one of the woman's family members called police, concerned they hadn't heard from her. Police arrived to find the woman's body and discovered she had been killed.

Detectives began their investigation, which quickly led them to a man in Ohio.

The department's special operations unit found and arrested a 23-year-old suspect at a Toledo motel. Authorities will now work to extradite him back to Macomb County to face charges.

Dwyer said additional details on the homicide will be shared at a 10 a.m. press conference.

This is Warren's fourth homicide of the year, Dwyer said, adding that in all four cases, the deceased was killed by someone who was "related or acquainted," and that in all four cases an arrest was made "within hours."

