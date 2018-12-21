Brown (Photo: Sterling Heights Police)

Sterling Heights — A retired Sterling Heights police officer was killed Friday after being struck by a car in Detroit, officials said.

Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said Daryl Brown, 50, was hit by a drunken driver and died.

Detroit Police wouldn't identify Dwojakowski Friday afternoon but said they are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who was struck by a car Friday morning in downtown Detroit.

Detroit Police officials said Friday it's the department's policy to not release the name of victims.

However, Sterling Heights officials confirmed Brown was the victim in the hit-and-run.

According to Detroit Police, the incident happened at about 2:18 a.m. on Jefferson at Beaubien Street.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim was crossing Jefferson when he was struck by a silver Pontiac G6. The car dragged the victim several feet and then fled the scene, Detroit police said.

Officers arrived and were able to locate the vehicle and its driver. Police arrested the driver, a 30-year-old man, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

They also said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Meanwhile, Sterling Heights' police chief said the entire city and his police department are mourning Brown's death.

Brown was a road officer, narcotics officer and sergeant in the Sterling Heights Police Traffic Safety Bureau, officials said. (Photo: Sterling Heights Police)

“Our Sterling Heights Police family is devastated at the loss of retired Sterling Heights

Police Sergeant Daryl Brown," he said in a statement. "Daryl will always be remembered

for his big smile and his caring spirit. As great of a police officer Daryl was, he was an

even better father and friend."

Dwojakowski said Brown served in the department for 26 years as a road officer, narcotics officer and in its traffic safety bureau.

He also said Brown leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to Sgt. Brown’s family during this difficult time,” Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said in a statement. “It is truly devastating to the entire City of Sterling Heights family to lose someone who was so special in such a senseless way. Sgt. Brown will be remembered in Sterling Heights for his years of dedicated service to our police force.”

