Sterling Heights — A 51-year-old Sterling Heights man has won $1 million from the Michigan Lottery by playing Powerball, officials said Friday.

Peter DeLuca matched the five white balls in the Oct. 13 drawing to win the prize, they said.

He purchased his winning ticket at a Kroger store on Schoenherr Road near Canal Road.

"I buy a few tickets here and there when the jackpot gets high,” he said in a statement. “I stuck this ticket in my car and forgot about it until I found it on Wednesday.

“I took the ticket to 7-Eleven to scan it and see if it was winner. When the clerk scanned it, she told me it was more than she could cash so she printed off the numbers from the drawing so I could check the ticket and see how much I’d won. As she read them off to me, I couldn’t believe I was seeing them all on my ticket!”

Officials said DeLuca claimed his prize Thursday.

He said he plans to use some of the money to take a trip "to let the big win sink in" and save the rest for his retirement.

