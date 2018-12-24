Chesterfield Township Police (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

A Clinton Township man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a man after firing through his vehicle's rear window Sunday in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Officials are not releasing the suspect's name until he is formally charged in connection with the incident, which happened at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at Rosie O'Grady's bar on 23 Mile between Sass Road and Interstate 94.

Police said a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting has also been recovered.

According to authorities, the shooting was sparked by an argument between two men in the bar. It started with pushing and shoving and made its way into the parking lot, police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old Shelby Township man, got into his vehicle and began to drive out of the parking lot when someone shot out the car's rear window, officials said. The glass sprayed the victim in the face.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

