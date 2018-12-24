A 23-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Christmas Eve in Roseville, Michigan State Police reported.
A preliminary investigation determined the Clinton Township man had been walking along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 94 near Masonic Road when he was hit about 8:35 p.m., agency officials wrote on Twitter.
The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the post.
At this time E/B I-94 is shut down and all traffic is being ramped off at Little Mack Ave. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.The victim is a 23 year old male from the Clinton Twp area.
