A 23-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Christmas Eve in Roseville, Michigan State Police reported.

A preliminary investigation determined the Clinton Township man had been walking along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 94 near Masonic Road when he was hit about 8:35 p.m., agency officials wrote on Twitter.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the post.

At this time E/B I-94 is shut down and all traffic is being ramped off at Little Mack Ave.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.The victim is a 23 year old male from the Clinton Twp area. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 25, 2018

Troopers were trying to notify the man's relatives. Other details were not released last Monday night..

Meanwhile, eastbound I-94 remained closed at Little Mack as crews tend to the crash scene, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced on Twitter at 10:30 p.m..

"No ETA on reopening," the department tweeted at about 10:30 p.m.

HEADS UP-EB 94 at Little Mack remains CLOSED for crash. No ETA on reopening. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 25, 2018

