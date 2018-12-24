LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A 23-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Christmas Eve in Roseville, Michigan State Police reported.

A preliminary investigation determined the Clinton Township man had been walking along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 94 near Masonic Road when he was hit about 8:35 p.m., agency officials wrote on Twitter.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the post.

Troopers were trying to notify the man's relatives. Other details were not released last Monday night..

Meanwhile, eastbound I-94 remained closed at Little Mack as crews tend to the crash scene, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced on Twitter at 10:30 p.m.. 

"No ETA on reopening," the department tweeted at about 10:30 p.m.

 

 

