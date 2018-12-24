Buy Photo The officer who fired the shot that killed Damon Barstad Dec. 20 is Carl Schwirzinski II, an eight-year veteran of the Toledo police force, police said on Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo: Sarah Rahal / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Toledo Police Department has identified the officer who they say fired the shot that killed Damon Barstad, a 23-year-old Warren murder suspect, last week as he struggled with officers at the police station.

That officer is Carl Schwirzinski II, 42, Toledo police said in a statement issued Monday.

Police said it was about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when Barstad, who'd been arrested nine hours earlier on suspicion of killing his 68-year-old grandmother and stuffing her body into a trash bin in her garage, asked to be taken to a bathroom at the police station.

Barstad was being transported from a holding cell, which is used to hold inmates to be processed, or for interviews,, at the time of the shooting, said Sgt. Paul Davis of the Toledo Police Department.

Jail cells themselves, the kind that have restrooms, are at the Lucas County Jail.

Officers accompanied him, and it was then that Barstad grabbed an officer's Taser, authorities said. Schwirzinski shot him once, and Barstad died from those injuries.

Toledo police say Schwirzinski was hired in November 2010.

It was about 3:35 a.m. Thursday when police responded to the 24200 block of Masch — south of 10 Mile, west of Mound — to conduct a welfare check. The 68-year-old woman, Kathleen Morrissette, was not reachable, and her son hadn't heard from her since the weekend, so he asked police to stop by.

There they found Morrissette, stabbed and stuffed in a city-issued garbage can in her detached garage.

Almost immediately, the investigation pointed to Barstad, Morrissette's grandson and the son of the man who'd called police about his mother. Officers with the special operations unit located the victim's 2012 GMC Terrain at a shopping mall, and found Barstad at a Days Inn motel about nine miles away, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral last week said an internal affairs investigation and firearm review would be conducted. Schwirzinski was been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

