Sterling Heights — A firefighter was injured and families had to be evacuated as crews tackled a large apartment fire Christmas morning in Sterling Heights.

Sterling Heights and Shelby Township police and fire departments were at the scene Tuesday morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments at the 34400 block of Dequindre near 15 Mile. City of Warren and Clinton Township firefighters also responded.

Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said the fire began around 9 a.m. in the middle rear of the complex and extended to the front and through the roof.

“We had a fire that was well advanced when they got here. We’re still investigating but we think we know the cause but are not willing to say,” Martin said. “Several residents were trapped and my guys went in and got them all out, hopefully, we’re still trying to account for everybody.”

Martin said no residents have suffered major injuries but some were temporarily trapped along with firefighters.

“One of my firefighters broke his leg and is currently undergoing surgery at Beaumont Hospital,” Martin said. ”Two my other guys got trapped but were able to get out on their own unharmed."

Shuttles transported displaced residents to a nearby senior center.

“We need to get them out of the elements,” Martin said late Tuesday morning. “There is significant damage. Some apartments are just completely destroyed. We are not sure how many people are displaced at this point, but it’s a lot.”

Black smoke could be seen from 14 Mile and Dequindre. Ten fire trucks and one ambulance closed off Dequindre Tuesday morning as firefighters battled the fire from the ground and three ladders above.

Resident Koran Williams said she was woken up by neighbors banging on her door screaming fire at 9:13 a.m.

“I opened the door and saw the floor was already blackened with black smoke coming towards me,” said Williams, who has lived in the complex for two years. “I called 911 at 9:15 a.m. and I ran out the front and my fiancé stayed back to knock on doors with other neighbors and he made it out. Firefighters said they got everyone out.”

Williams made it out with her coat, slippers and said she’s happy she fell asleep with her engagement ring on.

“I don’t know what started the fire but the smoke was coming from the back,” said Williams, 24. “All I know is that we’re not allowed to have a real Christmas trees in this apartment due to the hazard they could cause if they catch on fire.“

Klara Nurce lives on the far end of the building and said she was evacuated at 9:30 a.m.

“We were just in our pj’s celebrating Christmas when fighters evacuated us,” Nurce said.

