Buy Photo Interstate-696 at Mound Road (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments has scheduled a public comment period for a proposed update to a regional transportation plan that would allow a major Macomb County road project to move forward faster.

The county has received a $97.8 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help pay for reconstructing Mound Road between Interstate 696 and M-59. The effort, expected to cost $217 million, includes adding one lane in each direction from 17 Mile to M-59 as well as incorporating smart technology, safety and pedestrian/bike features, according to the council.

Construction was slated for fiscal years 2020-24. But since the grant was awarded, Macomb County, working with the Federal Highway Administration, the Michigan Department of Transportation and SEMCOG, decided to move the preliminary engineering phase forward into fiscal year 2019, transportation officials said.

The decision required an amendment to the 2017-2020 Transportation Improvement Program — a list of projects recommended by cities, villages, county road agencies, transit providers, and MDOT — as well as the 2040 Regional Transportation Plan, which directs investments, SEMCOG reported.

Comments can be submitted at two group meetings:

•Transportation Coordinating Council, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17, SEMCOG, 1001 Woodward Ave, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226

•Executive Committee, 1 p.m. Jan. 25, SEMCOG offices, 1001 Woodward Ave, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226

Comments also can be mailed to SEMCOG's Information Center, 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226; faxed to (313) 961-4869; emailed to InfoCenter@semcog.org; or called in to (313) 324-3330.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2018/12/25/mound-road-reconstruction-semcog/2412658002/