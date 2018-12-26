Christmas morning fire displaces Sterling Heights apartment residents
Firefighters douse a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments in the 34400 block of Dequindre near 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights.
Firefighters douse a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments in the 34400 block of Dequindre near 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Firefighters douse a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments in the 34400 block of Dequindre near 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights. Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said the fire began around 9 a.m. in the middle rear of the complex and extended to the front and through the roof on Tuesday December 25, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
Firefighters douse a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments in the 34400 block of Dequindre near 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights. Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said the fire began around 9 a.m. in the middle rear of the complex and extended to the front and through the roof on Tuesday December 25, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News) John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said the fire began around 9 a.m. in the middle rear of the complex and extended to the front and through the roof.
Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said the fire began around 9 a.m. in the middle rear of the complex and extended to the front and through the roof. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
A lawn sign across Dequindre Road from the fire scene at the Sterling Troy Apartments reminds all that it is Christmas Day in Sterling Heights.
A lawn sign across Dequindre Road from the fire scene at the Sterling Troy Apartments reminds all that it is Christmas Day in Sterling Heights. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Possible displaced residents from a large apartment fire at the Sterling Troy Apartments stand outside the fire scene area on Christmas Day in Sterling Heights.
Possible displaced residents from a large apartment fire at the Sterling Troy Apartments stand outside the fire scene area on Christmas Day in Sterling Heights. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Firefighters from Sterling Heights, Shelby Township, Clinton Township and Warren worked to put out a blaze at the Sterling Troy apartment complex on Christmas morning, 2018
Firefighters from Sterling Heights, Shelby Township, Clinton Township and Warren worked to put out a blaze at the Sterling Troy apartment complex on Christmas morning, 2018 Sarah Rahal/The Detroit News
Red Cross workers assist displaced residents at the scene of a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments in in Sterling Heights.
Red Cross workers assist displaced residents at the scene of a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments in in Sterling Heights. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Crews battle a fire at the Sterling Troy apartment complex on Dequindre near 15 Mile in Sterling Heights on Dec. 25, 2018.
Crews battle a fire at the Sterling Troy apartment complex on Dequindre near 15 Mile in Sterling Heights on Dec. 25, 2018. Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Ice from the back-spray of fire hoses clings to the branches of a tree and freezes at the scene of a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments.
Ice from the back-spray of fire hoses clings to the branches of a tree and freezes at the scene of a huge fire on Christmas morning at the Sterling Troy Apartments. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    A fire that ripped through a Sterling Heights apartment complex on Christmas Day was caused by a discarded cigarette, officials said Wednesday.

    The cigarette became lodged in an air conditioning unit, which then likely malfunctioned and caused a fire ball to spread quickly, Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said in a statement.

    He also said the blaze caused more than an estimated $2.5 million in damage to the Sterling Troy Apartments, located on Dequindre Road near 15 Mile, at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

    It also displaced 50 families and one firefighter suffered a fractured leg while battling the blaze, he added. The firefighter had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery but will need several months to heal.

    ReadFirefighter hurt in apartment complex blaze in Sterling Heights

    Fire crews from the departments of Clinton Township, Warren, Utica, Shelby Township, Washington Township, Fraser and the Detroit Arsenal helped Sterling Heights firefighters put out the fire, which was brought under control by about 2 p.m.

    Displaced residents of the complex were taken to a nearby senior center. 

    On Wednesday, the apartment complex's property manager said it is collecting donations for the families.

    Arianna Woznak said the firm is accepting any type of donations, but families need personal care items the most.

    A handful of families with children lost their Christmas presents as well as their personal belongings, she said.

    Donations may be dropped off at the apartments office, 34350 Dequindre, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also call Woznak at (586) 268-2193. 

