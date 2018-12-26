Jennings (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

A Clinton Township man has been charged for allegedly injuring a man after firing through his vehicle's rear window in Chesterfield Township, police said Wednesday.

Jason Lemar Jennings, 38, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, according to Chesterfield Township Police officials.

Jennings was arraigned on the charges in court Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $100,000. The judge also scheduled his next court date for next week Wednesday.

If convicted he faces up to life in prison for the assault charge and up to two years in prison for the firearm charge.

Police accuse Jennings of shooting at a 20-year-old Shelby Township man who was in a vehicle after they had an argument at Rosie O'Grady's bar on 23 Mile between Sass Road and Interstate 94. The incident happened at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Jennings allegedly shot out the rear window of the victim's car and the glass sprayed the victim in the face.

Police said the incident was sparked by a disagreement that started in the bar.

