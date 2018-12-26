Officers were called to a house in the 28000 block of Floral about 8 p.m. to check on an adult inside described as despondent, police said in a statement. (Photo: .)

A welfare check for a Roseville man on Wednesday evening sparked an emergency response, negotiations then an arrest almost an hour later, investigators said.

Officers were called to a house in the 28000 block of Floral about 8 p.m. to check on an adult inside described as despondent, police said in a statement.

"As a result of the investigation and for the safety of officers and the subject, a negotiator and the Emergency Response Team members were called in when the subject did not respond to calls to exit the residence," the notice read.

He was armed at the time, but there were no threats and authorities did not describe the incident as a barricaded-gunman situation.

The man was taken into custody at about 8:50 p.m. and was expected to be transported for a medical evaluation, police said.

