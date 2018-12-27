Buy Photo Macomb County Sheriff (Photo: The Detroit News, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Washington Township — A man has been killed and a woman is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred at 11:05 p.m. at a residence on Cetnor Ct in Washington Township. A 911 caller had told authorities that a man had shot a woman and then shot himself, deputies said.

When they arrived, deputies found a 53-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The man, Loris Costa, 52, of Washington Township, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

Three men who were in the residence at the time told police the two had been arguing and then the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical condition, police said. The weapon was recovered and officials said no criminal charges will result from the incident.

