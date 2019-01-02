Buy Photo Macomb County Sheriff vehicle (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Harrison Township — Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are searching for an armed man who robbed an automatic telling machine while it was being serviced, officials said.

The robbery happened at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Comerica Bank branch on Jefferson near Shook Road, police said.

Deputies arrived and found a man who said he was a service technician and he was making repairs to the ATM when a man wearing a mask approached him with a handgun and demanded money from the machine, authorities said.

The technician complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the man, who fled in a white, four-door sedan, police said.

Once the suspect was gone, the technician went into the bank and informed staff about the robbery. They then called police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at (586) 307-9358.

