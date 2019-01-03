Crystal Wright (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

A Chesterfield woman was arraigned Thursday after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the neck during an argument.

Crystal Wright, 26, was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony. She was arraigned in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore and was given a $100,000 bond.

Chesterfield Township police received a report of a violent injury at 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday from McClaren Hospital. Hospital officials notified police that a 31-year-old victim was recovering from surgery after being stabbed by his girlfriend, Wright, according to Chesterfield Township authorities.

Police said the stabbing occurred while the couple was arguing in Wright's Chesterfield apartment.

"The assault took place in front of the victim’s young daughter along with Wright’s two young children," Chesterfield Township Sgt. Kenneth Anderson said in a release.

Officers spoke with Wright's neighbors who heard the assault and located her parents who live nearby. Officers found Wright at a restaurant where she works in the city and took her into custody without incident, they said.

Wright is being held at the Macomb County Jail, police said.

