Fifth Third Bank, located at 25950 Gratiot Ave., in Roseville. (Photo: Google Maps)

Roseville — A 57-year-old Warren man was arrested Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Roseville, police said.

Police say the suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 25900 block of Gratiot Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and handed the clerk a note demanding money.

The note stated that the suspect had a gun; however, the teller did not see the gun during the robbery, police said.

The suspect fled from the bank, but was soon located by Roseville police at a home on Dresden Street in Detroit. Officers entered the home with a warrant and arrested him.

The suspect, who police believe is responsible for multiple bank robberies in Macomb County, is being held at the Roseville Police Department.

The department says it is working with the FBI division in Macomb County to determine when and where his arraignment will occur. No further details on the suspect were released.

