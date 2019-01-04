Savannah Lavely. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Warren – A Warren girl who only is 4 years old already is being credited with helping to save her mother’s life twice.

Savannah Lavely’s mother gets seizures that cause her to lose consciousness. Jessa Lavely had one of those seizures last year when Savannah was just 3 years old. They were out for a walk when Jessa Lavely collapsed, so her daughter ran home to get her grandparents to help.

Savannah was honored afterward by Warren’s mayor. Then this past Wednesday, she took action again when her mother had a seizure. TV stations WJBK and WDIV report they were at home in Warren when it happened, so Savannah used their alarm system to summon emergency crews.

Jessa Lavely says she’s “lucky” and “so blessed” to have her daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/01/04/four-year-old-girl-saves-mom-twice/38842665/