Traffic heading east on I-696 with construction east of 11 mile in Warren, Michigan on December 14, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)

Westbound Interstate 696 is expected to reopen Saturday, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

"Favorable weather conditions have allowed us to complete the work required to safely reopen WB I-696 from I-94 to I-75 earlier than expected," MDOT officials said.

Throughout Saturday morning, crews will close two lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 94 near I-696 to complete changed to reopen the ramps from I-94 to westbound I-696.

Drivers are expected to be back on westbound I-696, with all exit ramps open by Saturday evening, MDOT officials said.

All entrance ramps will be open sometime Saturday night, except Mound Road to westbound I-696.

The southbound Mound ramp to westbound I-696 is expected to reopen on Sunday. The northbound Mound ramp to westbound I-696 and the Hoover ramp to eastbound I-696 are expected to reopen sometime next week.

MDOT began the $90 million project in October 2017 with plans to overhaul a roughly 10-mile stretch of I-696 in Macomb County by the end of 2018.

The construction work happened later in the season because the projects were delayed in September when the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association instituted a work stoppage after multiple failed attempts to bargain a new contract with the Operating Engineers Local 324. A prior, five-year deal expired in June.

The construction rift prompted the shutdown or partial halt of 89 Michigan Department of Transportation projects and 75 local projects.

