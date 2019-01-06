Shelby Township Police logo (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

Shelby Township — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed Saturday afternoon as he walked 25 Mile in Shelby Township, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 6:10 p.m. on 25 Mile west of Hayes.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find the teenager, who'd been hit by a 2003 silver BMW, hurt. Medics rendered aid, but the teen died from his injuries.

The BMW was driven by a 33-year-old Shelby Township man, whose name has not been released. Police have also not said whether the driver was arrested.

Police are still investigating the crash, and ask that anyone with information call the department at 586-731-2121, extension 470.

Police are not releasing the victim's name, pending family notification.

