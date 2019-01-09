Chesterfield Township Police are investigating a crash between this vehicle and two pedestrians Wednesday morning. One of the pedestrians died in the crash. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

Chesterfield Township — A 31-year-old Armada man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield Township, police said.

The crash happened early Wednesday and is still under investigation, according to officials.

Police said the crash happened on 23 Mile east of Sass Road.

The victim and a 31-year-old friend were walking westbound on 23 Mile when they were struck by a Ford SUV being driven by a 21-year-old Chesterfield Township resident, authorities said.

A 31-year-old Armada man died after he was struck by this vehicle as he walked along 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township, police said. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

Officials also said the vehicle rolled over after crashing into the victims.

The victim's friend was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, police said.

They also said the driver of the Ford, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested and is being held at the police department. It's not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor, police said.

