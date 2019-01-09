Dortch (Photo: Eastpointe Police)

Eastpointe — A 29-year-old man has been charged in the Jan. 5 stabbing murder of another man in Eastpointe, police said Wednesday.

Vaughn Leonard Dortch has been charged in court with one count each of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, according to Eastpointe police officials.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

A judge denied bond for Dortch and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 23.

Police accuse Dortch of killing Devonte Johnson, 26, of Hamtramck.

The defendant allegedly stabbed four people at a home on Rein Avenue north of Toepfer Drive at about 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 5.

All four of the victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for knife wounds, according to authorities.

